SPRINGFIELD–Back here in Springfield, the Ozarks Lunkers of the new Arena League held open tryouts at Allison Sportstown.

Players as young as 18 and as old as 47 pushed their limits in timed running, bench press, agility training, and position drills.

This is the first of two tryouts taking place this year as the team attempts to build a competitive roster ahead of opening kickoff next June.

“We had 51 guys show up today,” said Vice President of Lunkers Operations, Monica Henderson. “There are some guys that were super excited when we got here. There were a couple that seemed a little overwhelmed by how many guys were here, so I think there’s a lot of emotions out there today.”