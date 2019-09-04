Live Now
Ozarks holds off Glendale on volleyball court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Tuesday night.

Glendale hosting Ozark.

Ozark is the reigning district champs for ten straight years.

And the Tigers would strike early in the first set, Ozark sets up Cecila Westfall on the near side at the net for the left handed kill, 1-nothing.

Later in that first set, Hannah Tadlock on the other side of the net and she gets the kill, it’s 6-2 Ozark.

Glendale would get on the board later, it’s Megan Liston on the near side of the net with the kill that’s too hot to handle.

But Ozark wins the first set 25-14, Glendale takes the second, and Ozark wins the third and the match 2-1.

