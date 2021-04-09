Willard Schools hires new head football coach

WILLARD, Mo.– The Willard Tigers will follow a new coach onto the field in the Fall of 2021.

Newly-appointed Head Coach Frank Tristan is returning home to the Ozarks after having coached Western New Mexico University from 2018 to 2020. Before spending those years out west, Tristan earned experience coaching at Kickapoo High School, Hillcrest High School, and Evangel University.

“This is a great opportunity to have success in Southwest Missouri football! My family and I are

excited for the opportunity to move back home and be closer to our families. Willard is a great

place to raise a family and we’re looking forward to it,” Tristan said.