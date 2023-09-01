Here are the local high school football scores around the Ozarks for week two:
McDonald County 34 Marshfield 14
Strafford 7 Ava 38
Fayette 6 Houston 55
Miller 8 Stockton 54
Seneca 62 Springfield Catholic 0
Marionville 70 Willow Springs 6
Carl Junction 28 Webb City 47
Cabool 52 Skyline 6
Branson 28 Carthage 14
Waynesville 21 Parkview 6
Reeds Spring 19 Nevada 46
Aurora 19 Cassville 22
Nixa 46 Neosho 17
Hillcrest 7 Lebanon 56
Ash Grove 20 Lighthouse Christian 18
East Newton 20 Hollister 18
Lamar 34 Logan-Rogersville 13
Fair Grove 54 Central 10
Buffalo 20 Forsyth 22
Mt Grove 28 El Dorado Springs 8
West Plains 21 Glendale 7
Kickapoo 28 Camdenton 21
Pierce City 14 Diamond 51