Here are the local high school football scores around the Ozarks for week two:

McDonald County 34 Marshfield 14

Strafford 7 Ava 38

Fayette 6 Houston 55

Miller 8 Stockton 54

Seneca 62 Springfield Catholic 0

Marionville 70 Willow Springs 6

Carl Junction 28 Webb City 47

Cabool 52 Skyline 6

Branson 28 Carthage 14

Waynesville 21 Parkview 6

Reeds Spring 19 Nevada 46

Aurora 19 Cassville 22

Nixa 46 Neosho 17

Hillcrest 7 Lebanon 56

Ash Grove 20 Lighthouse Christian 18

East Newton 20 Hollister 18

Lamar 34 Logan-Rogersville 13

Fair Grove 54 Central 10

Buffalo 20 Forsyth 22

Mt Grove 28 El Dorado Springs 8

West Plains 21 Glendale 7

Kickapoo 28 Camdenton 21

Pierce City 14 Diamond 51