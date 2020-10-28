Two Ozarks football teams advance in the playoffs due to forfeited games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Nixa Eagles and the Marionville Comets have advanced to the second round of the Missouri State High School Football playoffs without playing a down.

Nixa was supposed to battle Lee’s Summit North this weekend, but the KC area school had to forfeit due to COVID-19 infections and quarantines. The same scenario happened between Greenfield and Marionville. Greenfield had to call the game because of a second COVID-19 quarantine of the season.

Nixa advances to play either Kickapoo or Lee’s Summit West.

