Two Ozarks football teams advance in the playoffs due to forfeited games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Nixa Eagles and the Marionville Comets have advanced to the second round of the Missouri State High School Football playoffs without playing a down.

MSHSAA just sent me a list of football teams that have forfeited because Covid-19.

That list includes Greenfield who was suppose to play Marionville.

So the unbeat Comets advance in Class One. — Dan Lucy (@DanLucySports) October 28, 2020

Nixa was supposed to battle Lee’s Summit North this weekend, but the KC area school had to forfeit due to COVID-19 infections and quarantines. The same scenario happened between Greenfield and Marionville. Greenfield had to call the game because of a second COVID-19 quarantine of the season.

Teams on that Forfeit list:

Bishop LeBlond

Lutheran South

Greenfield

Putnam County

Rockhurst

Principia

Lee's Summit North — Dan Lucy (@DanLucySports) October 28, 2020

Nixa advances to play either Kickapoo or Lee’s Summit West.