SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The best high school athletes in the Ozarks gathered at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-plex Tuesday night for 10th annual Sports Commission Awards.

The Springfield Sports Commission honored 220 athletes and 14 different teams representing 32 different sports catagories.

A nominating committee gathered finalists for each award.

And the big winners were Nixa’s John Gholson who won male athlete of the year, and Blue Eye’s Riley Arnold who was the female athlete of the year.

The Springfield Catholic girls golf team was the female team of the year.

And the Glendale swim team was the boys team of the year.

Congrats to all the winners.