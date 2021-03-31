Catholic rides long ball to win over Strafford

STRAFFORD, Mo. — The Springfield Catholic baseball team didn’t let an early deficit bring the morale down.

The Fighting Irish beat Strafford on the road 20-3 on Wednesday night.

Caden Davis collected four hits for Catholic (6-1) including a grand slam to bring the lead up to 12-2.

Strafford (5-2) picked up two of its runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, but couldn’t hold the Irish back as they responded with four in the top of the second.

Coleman Morrison added to the Catholic total with a three-run home run to right field, which continued to put the game out of reach.

Catholic is back at home on Thursday as Webb City comes to town, while Strafford will play Mountain Grove.