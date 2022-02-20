This week’s athlete of the week (2/21) is Wendy Riley-Washington from Kickapoo High School.

Riley-Washington is a junior on the Kickapoo girls’ wrestling team.

And after this past weekend, she is a history maker.

She became the first girl in school history to medal at the state wrestling meet, but even that wasn’t good enough for her.

During the state meet, she won the first two by fall to reach the medal rounds.

She continued to grapple through the competition, earning a decision in the semifinals and won the 174 championship by a decision as well.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Wendy Riley-Washington from Kickapoo High School.