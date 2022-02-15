This week’s athlete of the week (2/14) is Elijah Whitley from Parkview High School.

Whitley is a senior on the Parkview boys’ basketball team.

And he has been shining during his entire senior season.

This past week he helped the Vikings pick up a pair of inner-city victories as he led Parkview to wins over Hillcrest and Glendale.

Against the Hornets, Whitley tallied 29 points to go with 9 rebounds and four assists.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Elijah Whitley from Parkview High School.