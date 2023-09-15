Here are the local high school football scores around the Ozarks for week two:

Camdenton vs. Parkview – 56-7

Marionville vs. Central – 35-6

Catholic vs. Aurora – 0-32

Nixa vs. Branson – 41-3

Willard vs. Ozark – 45-23

Republic vs. Neosho – 56-21

Forsyth vs. Fair Grove – 13-56

Strafford vs. Clever – 49-7

Mt. Vernon vs. Logan-Rogersville – 21-14

Bolivar vs. Lebanon – 14-56

Rolla vs. West Plains – 14-42

Carl Junction vs. Carthage – 28-14

Ash Grove vs. Pierce City – 12-0

East Newton vs. Cassville – 6-22

Seneca vs. Lamar – 28-14

Marshfield vs. Monett – 21-13

Stockton vs. Sarcoxie – 22-24

Hollister vs. Reeds Spring – 12-42

Nevada vs. McDonald County – 34-7

Ava vs. Mountain View – 52-14

Skyline vs. Buffalo – 12-14

Joplin vs. Webb City – 21-38

Houston vs. Cabool – 13-12

Mountain Grove vs. Willow Springs – 71-0

Diamond vs. Miller – 26-7

El Dorado Springs vs. Versailles – 30-33

Thayer vs. Salem – 26-0