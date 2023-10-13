Here are the scores for high school football week 8:

Kickapoo vs. Glendale: 40-0

Bolivar vs. Hillcrest: 44-7

Mountain Grove vs. Houston: 27-12

Carthage vs. Joplin: 21-49

Reeds Spring vs. Logan-Rogersville: 17-13

Ash Grove vs. Marionville: 0-42

Willow Springs vs. Thayer: 14-68

Parkview vs. West Plains: 20-44

Hollister vs. Springfield Catholic: 7-18

Nixa vs. Republic: 31-28

Branson vs. Ozark: 35-7

Carl Junction vs. Willard: 14-22

Lighthouse vs. Strafford: 16-42

Clever vs. Fair Grove: 0-58

Camdenton vs. Lebanon: 26-34

Aurora vs. East Newton: 32-7

Cabool vs. Ava: 14-54

Neosho vs. Webb City: 18-37

Waynesville vs. Rolla: 7-28

McDonald County vs. Seneca: 14-38

Cassville vs. Lamar: 7-41

Marshfield vs. Mount Vernon: 21-56

Butler vs. Forsyth: 60-43

Sarcoxie vs. Diamond: 39-13

Pierce City vs. Miller: 28-6

Stockton vs. El Dorado Springs: 19-22

Buffalo vs. Versailles: 0-28

Warsaw vs. Skyline: 34-6

Nevada vs. Monett: 48-0