Here are the scores for high school football week 8:
Kickapoo vs. Glendale: 40-0
Bolivar vs. Hillcrest: 44-7
Mountain Grove vs. Houston: 27-12
Carthage vs. Joplin: 21-49
Reeds Spring vs. Logan-Rogersville: 17-13
Ash Grove vs. Marionville: 0-42
Willow Springs vs. Thayer: 14-68
Parkview vs. West Plains: 20-44
Hollister vs. Springfield Catholic: 7-18
Nixa vs. Republic: 31-28
Branson vs. Ozark: 35-7
Carl Junction vs. Willard: 14-22
Lighthouse vs. Strafford: 16-42
Clever vs. Fair Grove: 0-58
Camdenton vs. Lebanon: 26-34
Aurora vs. East Newton: 32-7
Cabool vs. Ava: 14-54
Neosho vs. Webb City: 18-37
Waynesville vs. Rolla: 7-28
McDonald County vs. Seneca: 14-38
Cassville vs. Lamar: 7-41
Marshfield vs. Mount Vernon: 21-56
Butler vs. Forsyth: 60-43
Sarcoxie vs. Diamond: 39-13
Pierce City vs. Miller: 28-6
Stockton vs. El Dorado Springs: 19-22
Buffalo vs. Versailles: 0-28
Warsaw vs. Skyline: 34-6
Nevada vs. Monett: 48-0