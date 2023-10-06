SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — High school football is underway in the Ozarks and 1st and 10 has you covered.
Below are the updated scores for Week 7:
Willard vs. Nixa: 14-47
Marionville vs. Sarcoxie: 42-6
Republic vs. Branson: 35-25
Forsyth vs. Strafford: 42-28
Reeds Spring vs. Aurora: 26-12
Houston vs. Willow Springs: 69-15
Bolivar vs.Waynesville: 42-29
Mt. Grove vs. Salem: 39-0
Glendale vs. Parkview 44-20
Lamar vs. Nevada: 14-0
Ozark vs. Neosho: 14-20
Principia vs. Miller: 42-13
Monett vs. McDonald County: 14-45
Logan-Rogersville vs. Marshfield: 41-19
West Plains vs. Lebanon: 14-52
Rolla vs. Kickapoo: 6-45
Mt. Vernon vs Hollister: 56-13
Seneca vs. East Newton: 50-14
Webb City vs. Carthage: 13-20
Joplin vs. Carl Junction: 37-13
Thayer vs. Ava: 24-58
El Dorado Springs vs. Sherwood: 44-8
Stockton vs. Diamond: 7-23