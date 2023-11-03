Here are the scores for high school football in the Ozarks week 11:
Miller vs. Maironville: 0-49
Ash Grove vs. Cabool: 6-40
Charleston vs. Thayer: 14-51
Mountain View vs. Fair Grove: 7-42
Strafford vs. Forsyth: 28-26
Diamond vs. Lamar: 0-47
Edon vs. Ava: 36-72
St. James vs. Mountain Grove: 50-67
Cassville vs. Seneca: 0-48
Reeds Spring vs. Mt. Vernon: 13-45
McDonald County vs. West Plains: 35-33
Gradview vs. Nevada: 0-43
Carl Junction vs. Harrisonville: 17-7
Camdenton vs. Capital City: 35-38
Branson vs. Lebanon: 35-42
Willard vs Republic: 14-35
Webb City vs. Belton: 71-20
Carthage vs. Raytown: 56-28
Ozark vs. Nixa: 0-50
Joplin vs. Kickapoo: 45-29
Pierce City vs. Portageville: 6-63
Hillcrest vs. Bolivar: 14-53