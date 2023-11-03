Here are the scores for high school football in the Ozarks week 11:

Miller vs. Maironville: 0-49

Ash Grove vs. Cabool: 6-40

Charleston vs. Thayer: 14-51

Mountain View vs. Fair Grove: 7-42

Strafford vs. Forsyth: 28-26

Diamond vs. Lamar: 0-47

Edon vs. Ava: 36-72

St. James vs. Mountain Grove: 50-67

Cassville vs. Seneca: 0-48

Reeds Spring vs. Mt. Vernon: 13-45

McDonald County vs. West Plains: 35-33

Gradview vs. Nevada: 0-43

Carl Junction vs. Harrisonville: 17-7

Camdenton vs. Capital City: 35-38

Branson vs. Lebanon: 35-42

Willard vs Republic: 14-35

Webb City vs. Belton: 71-20

Carthage vs. Raytown: 56-28

Ozark vs. Nixa: 0-50

Joplin vs. Kickapoo: 45-29

Pierce City vs. Portageville: 6-63

Hillcrest vs. Bolivar: 14-53