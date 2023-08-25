SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — High school football is underway in the Ozarks and 1st and 10 has you covered.
Below are the updated scores for Week 1:
Kickapoo vs. Hillcrest- 56-0 Final
California vs. Willow Springs- 56-0 Final
Webb City vs. Nixa- 7-14 Final
Catholic vs. Nevada- 0-56 Final
Stockton vs. Marionville- 7-12 Final
Logan-Rogersville vs. East Newton- 28-0 Final
Aurora vs. Seneca- 0-37 Final
El Dorado Springs vs. Forsyth- 12-41 Final
Joplin vs. Branson- 35-14 Final
Buffalo vs. Ava- 6-56 Final
Carthage vs. Republic- 14-20 Final
Liberty vs. Strafford- 6-24 Final
Diamond vs. Ash Grove- 14-29 Final
For more information on high school sports, visit our website here.