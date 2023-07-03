REPUBLIC–After three weeks of lessons to sharpen your game I thought it was time for a change of scenery.

So, for the next three episodes of Ozarks First Tee, it’s time to showcase some of the most beautiful and challenging holes in the area in our new segment, Signature Holes.

CHRIS: Hey there, and welcome to week 4 of Ozarks First Tee. Today, we begin a brand new portion of our golf series called, Signature Hole. And that’s why I’m here at Twin Oaks with Director of Golf, Rich Brittan. So Rich, what hole do you have for us today?

Rich: I have hole number 18, it’s a picturesque tough finishing hole at Twin Oaks. Just head straight south at the clubhouse that has the American flag waving in the background. it’s a fantastic finishing hole.

Chris: Sounds like it is. Let’s learn all about it.

Rich: So this is our 18th hole here at Twin Oaks Country Club. It is a very difficult, very picturesque finishing hole here. It ranges from 420 yards from the back tees to 235 yards from our junior and family tee, which is our forward tee. Very difficult, demanding shot to hit the fairway here. You have to avoid a left side sand bunker, and a right side, kinda what we call the catcher’s mit here at Twin Oaks. From there, you’re faced with a mid-to long iron into this green, anywhere from 150-175 yards into a very sloping green. Guarded by two very nice bunkers in the front, very deep, and a nice on the back to frame it out. You always want to keep the ball below the cup, very difficult to two-putt.

CHRIS: Rich, thank you so much for your time today and all the insight on what makes number 18 such a beautiful signature hole here at Twin Oaks.

RICH: Thank you for coming out today and taking a look at our very picturesque, tough finishing hole here at Twin Oaks.

CHRIS: Hey my pleasure. it was a lot of fun. I hope you had a lot of fun as well because if you’re join us next week you’ll find out our next signature hole.