HOLLISTER, Mo–We’re starting a summer series that’s aimed at helping your golf game, and showing off the beautiful golf courses around the Ozarks.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson is at Ozarks National to help with our short game.

Chris Pinson:” Hey there, and welcome to the inaugural episode of KOLR 10’s summer golf special, Ozark’s First Tee. Today, I’m at the world class practice facility here at Big Cedar’s Ozarks National golf club. Where I’m joined by PGA pro and assistant director of golf operations, Steven Shumate. Steven, thank you so much for being here.”

Steven Shumate: “Chris, Good morning. Glad to have ya.”

Pinson:”Believe me it’s a pleasure to be. Now Steven, we know that the short game is so important for saving shots. So how can we save some strokes out here, can you help us with that?”

“Yes sir, sure can.”

“Sweet, let’s see how to do it.”

Shumate: “So here’s our scenario, we’ve left our approach shot just short of the green here. We have a little chip shot ahead of us and we do have a sprinkler head as well, just a few feet here. Now, most golfers might be tempted to pull out the high lofted club here. I’ve got a lob wedge in my hand. And…the problem is, with the lob wedge is, we’re bringing on a lot of unnecessary risk.”

“So rather than increase our risk there, what we’re going to do is bring out an 8-iron and we’re gonna introduce the bump and run shot. It’s actually very similar to a putting motion. So we’re gonna utilize our shoulders here and give ourselves a nice rocking back and forth action. I’ve got about 70 percent of my weight on my front side. The ball position is gonna stay right in the middle, and again, I’ve got that natural rocking back and forth motion. I do expect this ball to get on the ground very quickly and start rolling.”

“So, let’s see if we can execute a shot here….And there we have it. We’re increasing our opportunity to get the ball closer to the hole.”

Pinson: “Steven, thank you so much for your time today and the simple lesson i know i’m gonna practice when i’m out there playing this week.”

“My pleasure Chris. Glad to help you or any golfer out there out.”

“Hey, we always appreciate it. Well do me a favor if you enjoyed today’s episode make sure you tune in next week when we learn our second lesson from the pro. Reporting from the beautiful Ozarks Nnational golf club, for Steven Shumate, I’m Chris Pinson, ozark’s first.”