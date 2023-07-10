REPUBLIC, Mo–It’s Monday and that means another trip to the links with KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson.

Tonight he takes a look at the signature hole at Island Green.

Chris Pinson: Hey there, welcome to week 5 of Ozarks First Tee.

Today I’m back in Republic at another Great Life golf course, called Island Green.

Where I’m proudly joined by our recurring friend and the head pro of all three Great Life golf courses, Todd Christensen.

Todd, I see your rocking some shorts, so that must mean Missouri is officially in full summer time mode.

Todd Christensen: It is. It’s hot, it’s summer, we’re out here on a beautiful golf course today.

Overlooking my favorite signature, the Island Green.

Chris: So Todd, What makes number 15 the best hole out here?

Todd: One of the toughest things about this hole is it is surrounded by water.

It’s playing 156 yards today, and the green slopes from front to back.

One of the things we’re going to do is club up, choke down to get at least a safe shot on the green without having any chance of leaving it short.

One of the things about this hole is it is pivotal in our round at Island Green.

If you make double it could really hurt your round because you have three holes coming up that are tough as well.

But if we can safely hit this shot onto the green, make our two putts, and get out of here with a par we could really have a good round today.

Chris: Todd, thank you so much for the insight on this hole. It’s definitely challenging, but you played it the way any golfer would want to.

Todd: As long as I hit the green, I am happy with this hole.

It is a beautiful hole, but it can be dangerous to finish your round.

I’m so glad you had me today and I look forward to seeing you out here on this beautiful golf course.

Chris: Trust me, I look forward to it as well.

Well if you enjoyed this week, tune in next week for our final signature hole.

You won’t want to miss it.

Reporting from Republic, for Todd Christensen, I’m Chris Pinson, Ozarks First.