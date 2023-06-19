SPRINGFIELD, Mo–If you watched the U.S. Open over the weekend you know just how devastating the rough can be for a professional golfer.

It’s just as bad for the everyday golfer.

But KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson shows us how to solve that problem in this week’s Ozarks First Tee.

Chris Pinson:

“Hey there, and welcome to week two of Ozarks First Ttee.

Today I am here at Deer Lake Golf Club in Springfield, where I’m joined by head pro Todd Christensen.

Todd, thanks for being here.”

Todd Christensen:

“Thanks for having me, Chris.”

Pinson:

“Always a pleasure. Now todd, we know that missing the green isn’t ideal and this thick rough is a tough thing to get out of. You got a lesson that can get us out of the rough and into the hole?”

“Definitely, Chris.”

“Sweet. Let’s see how it happens.”

Christensen:

“We’re hear today learning how to hit out of this tough, thick, Bermuda rough.

There are common factors that we need to do get this ball out of the rough and on the green and give ourselves a chance for par.

Those common factors are…back of the stance so we can create an angle and release ball to the hole.

Getting our clubhead square and our shaft on the same angle as our arm so it is an extention of our arm.

When we finish, we should be able to push that ball right out and on the green and give ourselves a nice chip to the hole, putt it in, make par, and go on to the next hole.

Pinson:

“Todd, thank you so much for that simple demonstration.

That rough is still pretty challenging, but I’m not scared of it anymore thanks to your lesson.”

“It was my pleasure Chris.

Thanks for having me today.”

“Hey, always a pleasure.

Well if you enjoyed today, then tune in next week for our final lesson from the pro.

You won’t want to miss it.

Reporting from Deer Lake Golf Club in Springfield, for Todd Christensen, I’m Chris Pinson, Ozarks First.