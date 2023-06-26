BOLIVAR, Mo–It’s a situation golfers face every round.

You’re first off the tee box, the rest of the group is watching.

The last thing you want to do is flub the tee shot.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson has some help for that in tonight’s Ozarks First tee.

Chris Pinson:

“Hey there, welcome to week three of Ozarks First Tee.

Today, I’m in Boliver at Sile Ridge, a beautiful golf course.

And I’m joined by Assistance Pro Matt Jowers, who’s got a couple about how to get the ball up in the air, off the tee.

Now Matt, can you really help us get the ball down the fairway with a pretty flight?”

Matt Jowers:

“Yeah, we can definitely focus on some ball positioning today.”

Sweet, let’s see how he does it.

Today, we’re gonna be working on ball position and really trying to understand why it’s so important in a golf swing.

We’re working with driver today and the driver’s the lowest lofted club in the bag.

Being that lowest lofted club, you’re gonna wanna have that ball position at the front of your stance.

That will allow you to get that club face back to square a lot easier and be able to hit up on it to get those high bombs that we’re looking for.

If you put that ball position in the middle to the back of the stance, that club face will tend to be open or if you cast it over the top, a little closed.

And it will result in that low ball flight that’s not really that accurate.

So, putting that ball position just on the inside of your front foot and that allowing you to swing up through the ball will result in some high bombs just like this….nothing to it.”

Pinson:

“Matt, thank you so much for that simple demonstration.

I know that’s gonna help me get the ball up and down the fairway a lot more often.”

Jowers:

“Yeah, glad to help. Feel free to comeback and fine tune that game a little better.”

Oh, believe me, I will.

Well if you enjoyed the first three weeks of lessons, get ready for the next three, when we start to find out the signature holes around the Springfield area.

You won’t want to miss it. Reporting from Silo Ridge, for Matt Jowers, I’m Chris Pinson, Ozarks First.