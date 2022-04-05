REPUBLIC, Mo. — It’s always a fun time when the two tigers go toe-to-toe.

Ozark went on the road and won the high-scoring battle with Republic 12-8 at Republic High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers (of Ozark) had the first big inning of the day with a four-run second to make it 4-0.

Ozark added two more runs in their next at-bat, en route to a 6-0 lead going into the bottom of the third inning.

Republic added a big inning of its own in the fourth, scoring four runs to cut it down to a 6-5 deficit.

But Ozark scored two more runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to push the game out of reach.

Ozark also took advantage of some Republic miscues, splitting the runs in half with six earned and six unearned.

Republic is scheduled to play at Kickapoo on Wednesday, Ozark will head down 1-44 to Owasso, Ok., for a weekend tournament.