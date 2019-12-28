Ozark wins Pink and White Tiger fight in quarters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In the White division of the Pink & White Lady Classic, one quarterfinal featured seventh seeded Skyline against the two seed Ozark.

And Ozark would jump out to a quick lead, Madi Braden with the catch and shoot three, it’s a 9-nothing start.

But Skyline would claw back in it, Alyee Gunter with the three, still down eight.

Then the Skyline Tigers going inside to Justine Barb for the hoop and the harm, it’s a five point game.

But Ozark would go on another run, Olivia Hanks with the three, 18-6 Ozark.

And Ozark advances to the White division semifinals with 55-45 win.