Ozark whips Kickapoo for 14th win of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school softball Wednesday, Ozark visiting Kickapoo.

The Tigers were looking for their 14th win of the season.

But Ozark builds an early lead, first inning, Courtney Merrell singles to center, Abby Ford scores it’s 1-nothing.

Then bases are loaded for Brooklyn Hasler, she shoots this to right, it’s fair, a double into the corner that clears the bases, Merrell, Savannah Hughes and Kelsie Batey all score 4-nothing.

Then Kaylee Linnebur singles to center past the diving outfielder, two more Tigers score.

And Ozark wins 9-one.