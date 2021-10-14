Ozark walks-off Republic to book district final spot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Just when all looked bleak for the Ozark softball team, freshman Natalie Morgan came up big for the Tigers with a walk-off bloop single to top Republic in the district semifinals 4-3.

Ozark opened the game strong with a 2-0 lead through two innings, but gave up a two run home run and wild pitch run as Republic jumped ahead 3-2 through four innings.

But the Tigers held strong and now find themselves in the district championship game where they’ll meet rivals Nixa.

The Eagles and Ozark will face off Friday with a 4:30 first pitch.