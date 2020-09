OZARK, Mo. — Ozark Volleyball opened the season at home Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of Glendale.

Missouri’s move to five sets this season instead of the previous three presented no challenge to the Tigers to open the season 1-0.

Ozark returns to action on Thursday, September 10th when the Tigers host Jefferson City.

Glendale, meanwhile, looks to bounce back on Thursday, September 3rd when the Falcons host Nixa for their home opener.