ROGERSVILLE, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Tuesday night, Ozark at Rogersville.

And the Tigers would build a first set lead, Ozark’s Madison Satterly puts it away at the net 8-5 Tigers.

Rogersville keeping pace, Katelyn Crossland with the block at the net, and the Wildcats get the point, they’re within two points.

Ozark would take the first set, here McKenna Rhodes and Grace Hall team up for the block at the net, Tigers win 25-19 and take the match three sets to one.