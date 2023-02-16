OZARK, Mo–Boys high school basketball Thursday night, Ozark hosting Carl Junction.

The Tigers have won six of their last seven games.

And Ozark on the run, down the floor to Hudson Roberts for the hoop and the harm, it’s 21-11 Tigers.

He led Ozark with 23 points.

Carl Junction in the second quarter, Jett Hocut jets right down the lane for the layup, the Bulldogs were still down by 11.

Ozark heated up from the perimeter, the kick out to Ryan Engel for the three, 33-18 Tigers.

Then the look inside to Jace Whatley who swishes the 12 footer.

And Ozark wins on senior night 73-44.