OZARK, Mo. — In a tight battle, the Ozark tigers reigned supreme.

The Tigers beat Jefferson City 76-60 on Friday night at Ozark High School.

It was under a 10-point game through much of the fourth quarter, before the Tigers finally broke free.

Ethan Whatley, Tyler Harmon and Devyn Wright all contributed buckets to help the cause.

Ozark will return to the court on Saturday against Blair Oaks.