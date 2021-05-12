Ozark tabs Hepler as head girls’ basketball coach

OZARK, Mo. — Ozark High School has a new head girls’ basketball coach.

Doug Hepler is returning to the sidelines after taking a few years away from the game.

He has previous coaching experience at Spokane, Clever and Mt. Vernon, where he led the school to state championships in 2009-10 and 2011-12.

He also spent a season as an assistant coach for the Drury Lady Panthers.

“After a regional search, we felt like we have the best coaches right here in southwest Missouri,” Ozark High School Athletic Director Yancey Little said in a release. “Doug has been a part of the rich tradition and understands what it takes to be successful. He has been a consistent and proven winner.”

Hepler replaces David Brewer, who will continue to coach the Tigers’ girls’ track and field program.

“I would like to thank the Ozark School District for this opportunity,” said Hepler in a release. “The rich tradition of the Girls Basketball program makes it one of the premier jobs in all of Missouri. My family and I are excited about the move, and we look forward to working alongside the many people that have poured into this school district and the Girls Basketball program. I would also like to thank Coach Yancey Little and Coach David Brewer for their dedication to the program. They have created a winning atmosphere, and I hope to build upon what they have already accomplished.”

The Tigers went 14-12 last season and have had winning seasons every year since 2015.