Ozark strikes early, eliminates Kickapoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school playoff soccer Wednesday night, Kickapoo against Ozark for the Class 4 District 11 championship.

And the Tigers strike 30 seconds into the match, John Goins with the crossing pass to Dillon Holesapple with the head ball, it’s 1-nothing Ozark.

Later first half, Kickapoo on the attack Grayson McClure with the shot, it’s stopped by the Tigers keeper Trevor Carlton, who then smothers the ball on the goal line to keep two other Chiefs away.

Ozark not letting up, this time it’s Riley Shelton with the shot, stopped by Kickapoo’s Dawson Sozio.

But the Tigers beat Kickapoo 2-1 and Ozark advances.