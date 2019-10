OZARK, Mo–Girls high school softball, 15-6 Ozark trying to snap a two game losing streak against 16-8 Republic.

Republic strikes first, Katie Anderson slaps this single past third into left, Megan Weis scores it’s 1-nothing Repmo.

But Ozark ties it in the bottom half, Gabriella Paladino grounds out to second, Abby Ford scores it’s 1-1.

Then later in the first, Athena Andrews doubles to left center, Emily Schmucker scores it’s 2-one.

And Ozark goes onto win 8-1.