JOPLIN, Mo–The road to Ozark and a Missouri state high school baseball championship is underway on diamonds all around the Show-Me State.

District competition is underway.

The state championships at U.S. Ballpark will be decided at the end of the month.

Monday night in Joplin, Carthage and Ozark battled in a Class 6 District 6 quarterfinal.

No score until the bottom of the third, Ozark’s Cooper Buvid bounces this up the middle, Kannon Little scores from second, Ozark takes the 1-0 lead.

Next inning, bases loaded for Ozark, Brock Sundlie the hit goes right back to Kaden Arr who guns it home for the force out, Ozark still leads 1-0.

To the fifth now, Buvid drives this deep to right, good enough to score Devyn Wright on a sac fly, that’s makes it 2-nothing and Ozark advances with a 2-0 shutout.

In other Class 6, District 6 action, Kickapoo beats Lebanon by three, the Chiefs will play Ozark in the semifinals.

Nixa beat Central 12-2.

They will play Republic in the semifinals, the Tigers shutout Joplin 5-nothing.