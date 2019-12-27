Ozark rallies past Zizzers in Blue and Gold first round

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In nightside action at the Blue & Gold Tourament, on the Gold side Thursday night, second seed Ozark facing West Plains.

And the Zizzers Chaney Martin with the nice move in the lane, West Plains was down three.

Ozark trying to build that lead, the perimeter shot misses but A.J. Elliott is there for the board and the basket, it’s 7-3 Tigers.

But West Plains would go on a run, Connor Rackley with the three and the Zizzers were in front 8-7.

Then Rackley misses his first shot, but the ball finds him, and the senior would not miss on his second chance, 12-7 Zizzers.

But Ozark rallies to beat West Plains 65-52.

Strafford beats Spokane 66-40.

Mt. Vernon gets past Stockton 48-35.

And the top seed Kickapoo beat Aurora 78-32.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Area Prep Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories