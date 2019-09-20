Ozark moves to 8-1, after beating Kickapoo

OZARK, Mo–Boys high school soccer Thursday night, Kickapoo paying a visit to Ozark.

And Ozark would take an early lead, Troy Davidson with the nice pass to the front line, then he gets it back, and left foots it past the Kickapoo keeper it’s 1-nothing Tigers.

Ozark with another chance, this time it’s Carson Amstutz with the shot, but it’s stopped.

The Tigers strike later in the first half, again it’s Davidson, this time with the free kick, right it front of the goal to Seth Glossip who heads it in, 2-nothing.

And Ozark goes onto win 4-1 and the Tigers are 8-1 on the season.

