SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozark Lunkers of The Arena League have announced its new head coach.

Cam Bruffett will lead the Lunkers into its inaugural season. Bruffett is a graduate of Evangel University and Parkview High School’s head football coach.

“Whether it’s been playing or coaching, football has been a central part of my life for almost 20 years. It’s a dream come true for Springfield to get a pro team and to have the honor of being named the head coach. I am ready to get to work and bring an exciting brand of pro-arena football to the Ozarks,” Bruffett said.

The Lunkers will begin its season on June 1, 2024, at the new Wilson Logistics Arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Tryouts are being held on October 21 from 1-3 p.m. at Allison Sports Town. Applicants can sign up here.