Ozark leads Nixa late in lightning delayed district opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The road to a state baseball championship started Monday with soggy diamonds across Southwest Missouri.

A few fields are all-turf, like Central’s new field.

And that’s where Class 6, District 6 is being decided.

The late game featured a Christian County rivalry with Nixa against Ozark.

It’s the first time in five years they met in the postseason.

Third inning no score, Devy Wright hits it high to left, two Eagles collide while going for it, ball drops and Logan Baade scores, Tigers up one nothing.

Later that inning, Caleb Casto grounds into the fielders choice, it allows Kannon Little to score and the Tigers go up two nothing.

Bottom half Nixa is patient at the plate, drawing multiple walks, this one with the bases loaded brings home Holton Miller.

It was 2-1.

This game featured a number of lightning delays but Ozark owned a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh.