Ozark holds off Rock Bridge 5-4

OZARK, Mo–Girls high school softball Thursday, Ozark hosting Rock Bridge.

And the Bruins strike first, Maren Jones singles up the middle, Chloe Simon scores and it’s 1-nothing Rock Bridge.

But Ozark answers in the bottom half, Emily Schmucker singles past first into right, that scores Abby Ford and Kenna Maykfield, it’s 2-1 Tigers.

It’s 3-1 with two outs when Raegen Dickinson sends this to center, the ball is dropped out there, Lakyn Cox and Maddy Spies both score it’s 5-1.

And Ozark holds onto win 5-4.