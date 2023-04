On the pitch, we find the Central and Ozark girls soccer teams going at it. 11 minutes into the first half, Chloe Kondracki gets the bright idea that she's gonna challenge the Lady Bulldogs defense on her own and she succeeds. Lady Tigers up 1-0. Then, just 2 minutes later, the ball's rattling around the Lady Bulldogs zone again and guess who gets their foot on it. That's right Kondracki! Her second goal of the match makes it 2-0. Ozark now 3-3 on the young season.