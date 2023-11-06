OZARK, Mo–Boys high school playoff soccer Monday night, Class 4 District 5 championship match between Ozark and Nixa.

Backyard brawl soccer style.

And an early break for Nixa, the Ozark keeper is off his line, misses the ball, and Caeden Cloud makes him pay, it’s 1-nothing Eagles.

But Ozark levels the score off the corner kick, it goes through to Caleb Lepant, it’s 1-1.

Ozark takes the lead off another set piece, this corner kick goes to Jake Garner, and the senior scores, it’s 2-1.

And Ozark goes onto win 3-1, and advances to the Class 4 quarterfinals against Rockhurst on Saturday.