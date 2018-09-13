Ozark Blanks Kickapoo On Soccer Pitch
SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Boys high school soccer Wednesday night, Kickapoo hosting Ozark.
And Kickapoo with an early chance, Grayson McClure gets a shot off, but no problems for Ozark's Mark Stehvnin.
Later Ozark on the attack, nice move by Lawson Spence to get a shot off, it's blocked by Kickapoo's Jacob Holman, the rebound bounces off a defender and it's cleared.
But just a few minutes later, Levi Crum's crossing pass, is headed in by Troy Davidson, 1-nothing Tigers.
And Ozark goes onto win 3-nil.
