Ozark Blanks Kickapoo On Soccer Pitch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Boys high school soccer Wednesday night, Kickapoo hosting Ozark.

And Kickapoo with an early chance, Grayson McClure gets a shot off, but no problems for Ozark's Mark Stehvnin.

Later Ozark on the attack, nice move by Lawson Spence to get a shot off, it's blocked by Kickapoo's Jacob Holman, the rebound bounces off a defender and it's cleared.

But just a few minutes later, Levi Crum's crossing pass, is headed in by Troy Davidson, 1-nothing Tigers.

And Ozark goes onto win 3-nil.





