Ozark Area Racers unveil HOF class of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Four legends and five pioneers will be inducted into the Ozarks Area Racers Hall of Fame in January.

The 34th annual Ozark Area Racers Reunion will be January 30th at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-plex.

Tuesday at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the nine person class was introduced to the public.

The Hall of Famers names will be engraved on the 7,600 pound granite monument that’s located outside the Hall of Fame.

The egends are former area race car drivers.

And the pioneers are mechanics and non-drivers that kept the cars going week after week.

Here’s the class of 2021.

On the legends side; David Bates, Clint Henry, Bob Maggard and Ben Newell.

On the pioneers side, the class includes; Ronnie Arbuckle, Bart Bates, Dean Hoover and Debbie and Bruce Handley.