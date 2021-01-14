Out of quarantine, Lady Bears ready to “come busting out the door”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears are back in the game.

After back to back Covid-19 quarantines, Missouri State is set to play at Northern Iowa Saturday night.

In our Bear Nation report, it’s been nearly a month since the team last played.

That was back on December 19th when South Dakota State beat the Lady Bears 60-52.

Right after Christmas the team went into quarantine.

The Lady Bears just started full team practices and coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton says it’s great to be back in the game.

But there’s a lot of work to do.

“We’re a little bit behind in that regard. At the same time I’m confident in our talent level. I’m confident in this team. I’m confident in our family. I’m confident in our energy, our synergy. Whenever we get started, I expect us to come busting out the door. I think we have a lot of pent up energy, frustration, not being able to compete. Being knocked out of the AP Top 25 just because we haven’t had the opportunity to compete. Now we’re going to get that opportunity, so we want to make the most of it,” said Coach Mox.