SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And the high school basketball coaching merry go round continues.

Springfield Catholic announcing Wednesday that recently retired Nixa basketball coach Jay Osborne will take over the Irish program.

Catholic’s coach Jack Simpson just moved to Parkview.

Osborne coached Nixa for 30 years and has 675 victories.

Jay Osborne’s Eagles played in 4 Final Fours and won the 1999 state championship.

His more than 75 wins in the Blue & Gold tournament is the most of any coach.

The Eagles took second in state this past season, Fighting Irish finished fourth.