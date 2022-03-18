SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The biggest class in Missouri high school basketball crowned its state champions Friday at JQH Arena.

In the boys title game it was Nixa against Christian Brothers out of St. Louis.

Nixa coach Jay Osborne retiring after this game.

Nixa off and running, Colin Ruffin drops it down low to Kael Combs for the two, the Eagles take an 8-7 lead.

But the Cadets answer, John Bol to Larry Hughes for the corner three, CBC back on top 10-8..

Later Ruffin kicks it out to Jordyn Turner for the three pointer, Nixa cuts it to 12-11.

Turner had 20.

The Cadets took over in the second half, fourth quarter Hughes collects and drains the triple, he had 20 as well, 53-38 CBC.

Then 7-foot-2 John Bol gets the offensive board and the dunk to go with it.

CBC wins the state championship 68-51.

“Tough to win this. A lot of coaches never get the chance to be here. A lot of coaches, who are outstanding coaches, don’t get a chance to coach in a state final. I’ve had the opportunity to do that a few times, but it doesn’t always work out the way you want. It’s not from a lack of effort, lack of commitment. We are proud of our school, proud of our community. I think our community is proud of us,” said Osborne.