TULSA, Ok–The Missouri State basketball Bears were on the road Friday night in Tulsa.

Dana Ford’s troops trying to snap a three game losing streak against Oral Roberts.

The Bears have won four games this season, the Golden Eagles eight.

Missouri State has won four of the last six games played against ORU.

And it was all Golden Eagles first half, Isaac McBride with the three, it’s 45-32 ORU at the half, they led by as many as 23 points.

But the Bears battled back, nice pass to Rafe Ayres for two it’s 71-69 ORU.

Then Jonathan Mogbo takes it in all the way and we’re tied at 71.

Later Damien Mayo spins one way then the other, Bears in front 75-73.

Oral Roberts up by one 30 seconds left, Connor Vanover gives it up, then gets it back and slams it home, Golden Eagles up 80-77.

Missouri State with a chance to tie, but Mayo’s desperate three is short and Oral Roberts escapes 80-77.