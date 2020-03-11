ORU shuts out Missouri State 2-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears baseball team continued its current homestand Tuesday afternoon at Hammons Field.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State hosted Oral Roberts.

The Bears beat the Golden Eagles two weeks ago in Tulsa.

And Oral Roberts owned a 1-nothing lead in the second, Isaac Coffey strikes out Dakota Kotowski swinging to end the inning.

Top of the third, Missouri State flashing the leather, Ryan Cash lines this to left, a diving catch by the Bears Greg Ziegler.

But in the bottom half, Missouri State with two on and threatening, but Ziegler would get caught trying to steal third, and it ends the inning.

Oral Roberts adds to its lead in the fifth, Jake McMurray grounds into this 4-6-3 double play, but Anthony Martinez scores and its 2-nothing.

And the Golden Eagles get their revenge shutting out the Bears 2-nothing.