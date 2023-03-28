SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State baseball Bears were at Hammons Field Tuesday night trying to snap a six game losing streak.

And Keith Guttin’s Bears were also looking for a season sweep of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bears beat ORU in Tulsa back in late February.

And this one was all Golden Eagles.

Top of the first, Matt Hogan grounds out to second, Jake McMurray scores on the fielder’s choice and it’s 1-0 Oral Roberts.

Missouri State tried to tie it up in the bottom half, Zack Stewart tatoos this pitch to right center, to the base of the wall, Nick Rodriguez heads for home but he’s thrown out at the plate, still 1-0.

The Golden Eagles Jacob Widener was throwing b-b’s he strikes out Matt Greer looking, one of his seven strikeouts in four innings of work.

The Bears had Trey Ziegenbein and he would strike out Mac McCroskey swinging, one of his four on the night.

Oral Roberts adds to its lead in the fifth, bases loaded for McCroskey, he grounds this up the middle, the Bears get there, but the ball is dropped on the exchange that allows Jonah Cox scores as does Justin Quinn 3-0.

And Oral Roberts shuts out the Bears 4-0 handing Mo State it’s seventh straight loss.