SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In state baseball sectionals Wednesday, Class 1 had Norwood hosting Oran at Hillcrest high school.

The Norwood Pirates riding a seven game winning streak into the game against Oran.

But Oran would score in the bottom of the first, Quentin Senciboy singles to center, Carson Kern scores it’s 1-nothing.

Then in the second, more runs for the Eagles, Connor Kern singles up the middle, Nolan Loper scores it’s 2-nothing.

Still in the second, Kolten Payne singles to right, Seth Cauble scores it’s 3-nothing.

Norwood gets one back in the third, Dylan Calhoun grounds to second, it’s fumbled, Noah Drake makes it 3-one.

And Oran goes onto win 3-1 and ends Norwood’s season.