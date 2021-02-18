Opening Day: May 4th for the Springfield Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Cardinals baseball will be back at Hammons Field on May 4th.

The Springfield Cardinals and Major League Baseball released the 2021 schedule Thursday.

Springfield will host the Wichita Wind Surge for a six game series.

The last time professional baseball was played at Hammons Field was early September 2019.

Then Covid-19 shutdown baseball and there was no minor league ball in 2020.

A lot has changed in those 18 months.

There are now ten teams in the Double-A Central which is what the Texas League will be called for now.

A lot hasn’t, Cardinal baseball is an Ozarks staple and the folks who bring it to you can’t wait for opening day.

“I think our fans, I think they all missed out last summer. I know we did. I think to be able to bring this back for Springfield, for our staff, for our fans, for our partners. To me this is the feel good story of the year right now. Whenever we play the national anthem on May 4th I’m going to cry. I’m a crier and I’m OK with that. I cried when Stan Musial threw out the first pitch here. I’ve cried at different big events when that happens. I think that national anthem on May 4th will be a very special moment,” said Springfield Cards General Manager Dan Reiter.