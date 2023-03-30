ST. LOUIS, Mo–It’s Opening Day for major league baseball.

And for the first time since 1968, all 30 major league clubs opened on the same day.

The Cardinals opened at home against Toronto, and KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson is at Busch Stadium with more, Cchris.

Well Dan, Opening Day here at Busch Stadium is as good as advertised.

Being here in person and seeing the famous Anheiser-Busch Clydesdales followed by the Cardinals Hall of Famers is something every baseball fan in America needs to see before they call out to the bullpen.

The patrons in St. Louis know and appreciate good baseball, as demonstrated by their rousing applause when the team unveiled the 2022 NL Central championship banner.

A couple of former Springfield Cardinals on the Opening Day roster also cherish days like Thursday as well.

“In my opinion, and I might be biased, it ‘s the most beautiful ball park by far. You look around, you see the red seats, the arch in the background. You add on top the best fans in baseball and you got a recipe for the most electric atmosphere in MLB,” said Cards catcher Andrew Knizner.

“It’s great. I got to experience a little bit of it last year in the last month season. First opening Day so I’m excited but you can’t put into words what it’s like to play in front of these fans. Springfield has a similar feel to it,” said Cards outfielder Alec Burleson.

The announced attendance of more than 45,000 is the 10th largest crowd in Busch Stadium history for a regular season game.