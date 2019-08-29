O’Neill Ready For St. Louis return

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals will continue their series with Frisco Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

And St. Louis Cardinals Jose Martinez and Tyler O’Neill remain on the Double AA roster.

Both are on rehab assignments.

Martinez will be the DH.

And O’Neill will play right field.

O’Neill’s been nursing a sore wrist, and has had a successful two games against Frisco.

So far he’s 3 for 9 with an RBI and has scored three runs for Springfield this week.

And O’Neill says he’s ready to go back to the bigs when St. Louis calls.

“Yea the guys are doing a heck of a job right now up there. So I see why they want to keep me down here. Keep getting me at bats. It’s good for both sides too. I want to keep rolling so when I do go back I can keep that going too,” said O’Neill.